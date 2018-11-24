ROOT LETTER Video Game Is Getting A Film Adaptation

A Hollywood film adaptation has been announced for developer Kadokawa Games' adventure visual novel Root Letter. Here is more information on the upcoming film.

Kadokawa Games and Akatsuki Entertainment USA are having their Kadokawa Games Fan Dai Kanshasai 2018 event going on right now and news keep coming up. The latest headline announces a live-action film adaptation of the visual novel Root Letter. The film will be produced in Hollywood and a teaser has been shared, which you can check out above this text.



Root Letter Staff

Developer - Kadokawa Games

Publishers - Kadokawa Games, PQube

Producer - Akari Uchida

Artist - Mino Taro

Writer - Dario Fuji

Composer - Takashi Nitta



The game is available for PS4, PS Vita, PC, Android and iOS devices. The PS4 and PS Vita got the game in November 10, 2016, PC got it on July 7, 2017 and mobile devices have not gotten it yet. This title is the first entry in the Kadokawa Game Mystery series and its sequel, Root Letter 2, is beng developed already.



There is no information on the live-action Hollywood film right now, there is no cast or staff listed. However, as soon as more information on the project comes up, we will let you know.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE