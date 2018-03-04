RPG Maker Horror Game ANGELS OF DEATH Gets an Anime Adaptation!
Angels of Death by Hoshikuzu KRNKRN (Makoto Sanada) has been climbing up in popularity since its initial release on Steam back in December. So far, the game has been translated into English, Korean, and Chinese and has exceeded over 1 million downloads.With various fanart being created and translations for various audiences to enjoy this rpgmaker game, a manga adaptation drawn by Kudan Naduka was released. In addition, a four panel spinoff series called Satsuten! was created by artist negiyan.
With rising popularity of the psychological-horror game Angels of Death, production on an anime adaptation was announced back 2017. It is expected to be aired July of this year, animated by J.C. Staff.
The series have now made another step by receiving an anime adaptation to be aired this upcoming July! J.C. Staff will be animating the series and so far, one promotional video has been released to give us a glimpse of what's to come. Watch this video below:
“Please kill me”
Summary:
“Help me get outta here, and I’ll kill you”
This was the promise that kept them together.
Ray, a young teenage girl wakes up in a basement having no clue on her whereabouts. With muffled memories and no sense of direction within the seemingly endless maze of a building, she finds herself alongside a murderous boy by the name of Zack. Together, they search for an escape while also learning more about one another. With a deadly promise made, how will they keep it in a building full of terrors?
Angels of Death can be found on Steam and Playism for $9.99 USD.
Published by Yen Press, volume 1 of the manga series is available in English on Amazon for $11.33 USD. Volume 2 will be released on April 10, 2018 for $13.00 USD.
