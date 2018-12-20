RUN WITH THE WIND Anime Shares New Visual And Theme Songs

Studio Production I.G's upcoming drama sports anime, Run with the Wind , has released a new key visual as well as its theme songs for the second half of the show. Here is more information.

The official Run with the Wind website has shared a new key visual and theme songs for the second half of the series. The new opening theme is "Kaze Tsuyoku, Kimi Atsuku" by Q-MHz feat Mitsuhiro Hidaka. The ending theme song is "Michi" by Taichi Mukai. The new visual shared features the cast running... with the wind.

The TV networks that transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced. The anime premiered back in October 2nd and will have 23 episdoes in total.

Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design. The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.

The voice cast is the following:

Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara

Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi

Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama

Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki

Junya Enoki as Taro Castle

Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi

Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro







Kakeru, a former elite runner at high school, is chased for stealing food. He is saved by a Kansei University student Haiji, who is also a runner. Haiji persuades Kakeru to live in the old apartment "Chikuseisou" where he plans to team up with fellow residents to enter Hakone Ekiden Marathon, one of the most prominent university races in Japan. Kakeru soon finds out that all of the residents except for Haiji and himself are complete novices.