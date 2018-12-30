RUN WITH THE WIND's Second Cour Shares Its Third Promotional Video

Studio Production I.G's upcoming drama sports anime, Run with the Wind , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.16-minute promotional video for the upcoming 2nd cour of the drama sports anime series Run with the Wind. The video has new footage from the series, it shows the daily lives of several main characters, the struggles they have to face, lists the staff and cast and gives information on broadcast scheduling.

The TV networks that transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced. The anime premiered back in October 2nd and will have 23 episdoes in total.

Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design. The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.

Cast

Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara

Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi

Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama

Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki

Junya Enoki as Taro Castle

Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi

Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro

