RUN WITH THE WIND's Second Cour Shares Its Third Promotional Video

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.16-minute promotional video for the upcoming 2nd cour of the drama sports anime series Run with the Wind. The video has new footage from the series, it shows the daily lives of several main characters, the struggles they have to face, lists the staff and cast and gives information on broadcast scheduling.
The TV networks that transmit the series are: NTV, BS Nittele, Yomiuri TV, Shizuoka Daiichi TV and others pending to be announced. The anime premiered back in October 2nd and will have 23 episdoes in total.
Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, the composition falls to Kohei Kiyasu, Takahiro Chiiba is in charge of the character design. The key animator is Hideki Takahashi, the acoustic director is Hiroyuki Kikuta and the music is up to Yuuki Hayashi. Production I.G animates the project.
Cast
Otsuka Takeo as Kurahara
Tshiyuki Toyonaga as Kiyose Ashi
Uchiyama Takashi as takashi Sugiyama
Freedom Irino as Akane Kashiwazaki
Junya Enoki as Taro Castle
Kitazawa as Yohei Sakaguchi
Hoshino Takinori as Hirata Akihiro
Kakeru, a former elite runner at high school, is chased for stealing food. He is saved by a Kansei University student Haiji, who is also a runner. Haiji persuades Kakeru to live in the old apartment "Chikuseisou" where he plans to team up with fellow residents to enter Hakone Ekiden Marathon, one of the most prominent university races in Japan. Kakeru soon finds out that all of the residents except for Haiji and himself are complete novices.
Run with the Wind is streaming in Crunchyroll and will air its second cour in January