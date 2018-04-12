SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Features MYTH & ROID For Its Theme Song

Studio NUT's upcoming magic military action anime film, Youjo Senki , has announced the artists behind its new theme song. MYTH & ROID are back to perform a song in this sequel film.

The official youjo-senki website has shared that the artists MYTH & ROID are coming back to perform the theme song in the upcoming anime film "The Saga of Tanya the Evil". The site states that more information will be out soon. There are no details on the name, duration or sale of the song.

Yuuji Hosogoe is the film's chief animation director and performs character design as well, Yasushi Uemura is directing the film, Shinobu Shinotsuki is the original character designer and Carlo Zen, the original creator, helps out with development. The voice cast remains the same as the anime series.

The anime series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Media Factory, AT-X, Enterbrain and Sony Music Communications produced it. Funimation has the North American license and NUT animated the project. The opening theme is JINGO JUNGLE by MYTH & ROID and the ending theme is Los! Los! Los! by Tanya Degurechaff (voiced by Aoi Yuuki).







Tanya Degurechaff is a young soldier infamous for predatorial-like ruthlessness and an uncanny, tactical aptitude, earning her the nickname of the "Devil of the Rhine." Underneath her innocuous appearance, however, lies the soul of a man who challenged Being X, the self-proclaimed God, to a battle of wits—which resulted in him being reincarnated as a little girl into a world of magical warfare. Hellbent on defiance, Tanya resolves to ascend the ranks of her country's military as it slowly plunges into world war, with only Being X proving to be the strongest obstacle in recreating the peaceful life she once knew. But her perceptive actions and combat initiative have an unintended side effect: propelling the mighty Empire into becoming one of the most powerful nations in mankind's history.