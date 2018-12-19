SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Reveals 4 Additional Cast Members

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action adventure seinen anime series, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou , has revealed 4 new cast members joining the fray. Here is more information on the series.

The staff behind the upcoming shonen anime series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has revealed four new voice actors and their characters joining the project. The four new members are: Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya, Keiichi Nanba as Pisces Aphrodite, Yasuyuki Kase as Orion Rigel and Kenji Nojima as Phonos.

The anime is an adaptation of the manga with the same name written by Chimaki Kuori. The series will premiere on December 10 and will stream a new episode every Monday.

Here are the countries that will be able to stream the series: North America, Central America and South America including the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Premium members in France, Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Belgium will have access as well.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere the show in its "SkyPer! Anime Set" channel on December 10. The series will later premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.

The manga series is written and illustrated by Chimaki Kuori and has been publishing since August 19, 2013 by Akita Shoten in the Champion Red magazine with 11 volumes out right now. Seven Seas Entertainment is the English publisher and has four volumes out right now with the fifth one coming out on February 29, 2019.

Staff

Series Director - Masato Tamagawa

Series Organization - Ikuko Takahashi

Character Design - Keiihci Ichikawa and Ayana Nishino

Music - Toshihiko Sahashi

Studio - GONZO

Toei Animation - Planning

Cast

Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling

Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown

Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda.

Inori Minase as Saori Kido

Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus

Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin