SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video

The official Toei Animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute trailer for the upcoming seinen anime series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou. The video has new scenes from the series, action scenes not seen before and it introduces the antagonists from the show.



Staff

Series Director - Masato Tamagawa

Series Organization - Ikuko Takahashi

Character Design - Keiihci Ichikawa and Ayana Nishino

Music - Toshihiko Sahashi

Studio - GONZO

Toei Animation - Planning

Cast

Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling

Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown

Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda.

Inori Minase as Saori Kido

Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus

Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin

The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.

Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has its theme songs available. The opening theme is The Beautiful Brave by Shouko, Kyouko, Ichimichi, Saori Kido and Mii. The ending theme is Hohoemi no Resonance by Shouko and Kyouko.


