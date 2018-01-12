SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video

The official Toei Animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute trailer for the upcoming seinen anime series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou. The video has new scenes from the series, action scenes not seen before and it introduces the antagonists from the show.
Staff
Series Director - Masato Tamagawa
Series Organization - Ikuko Takahashi
Character Design - Keiihci Ichikawa and Ayana Nishino
Music - Toshihiko Sahashi
Studio - GONZO
Toei Animation - Planning
Cast
Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling
Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown
Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda.
Inori Minase as Saori Kido
Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus
Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin
The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has no staff listed as of right now but has its theme songs available. The opening theme is The Beautiful Brave by Shouko, Kyouko, Ichimichi, Saori Kido and Mii. The ending theme is Hohoemi no Resonance by Shouko and Kyouko. Toei Animation is the studio developing this series.
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou hits screens on December 10, 2018
The whole Sanctuary was misled into danger due to the civil war instigated by the Gemini Gold Saint, Saga. Our story begins right after the end of those events... This is a story of the girls protecting Athena. These are the records of love and fierce fights they meet while opposing destiny on their way to maturity...