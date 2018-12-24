SARAZANMAI Anime Series Has Cast The Zombie Enemies' Actor

Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai , has revealed the voice actor behind the Zombie Enemies. Here is more information on the series and the actor behind the Zombies.

The official Sarazanmai Twitter account has shared the voice actor behind the Zombie Enemies of the upcoming anime series Sarazanmai. Voice actor Ryo Kato is voicing this "zombie" character or characters in the series, the official desing for this zombies can be found below. The main characters of the show will be dealing with these enemies in every episode. The "Box Zombie" is the first foe they will face and will appear in the first episode of the show.

The voice cast is: Ayumu Murase, Kouki Uchiyama, Shun Horie, Junichi Suwabe, Mamoru Miyano and Yoshimasa Hosoya. The key visual you can find below features the main characters on a set of stairs with side characters looming in the background.

There is no information on the opening or ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project.

The anime series will have a radio program titled Prezanmai and will launch on January. A Twitter account for the series' characters Reo and Mabu has been created and will be updated almost daily until March 31st. Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing, Kunihiko Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi are under series composition, Kayoko Ishikawa is under character design and Yukari Hashimoto produces the music.



