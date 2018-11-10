SARAZANMAI Anime Series Releases Second Promotional Video

The official Sarazanmai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional video for the upcoming first season. This trailer follows the formula from the first one and it shows different scenes with the main character and his weapon. The video does not reveal any plot or story points, we are just given several shots of the different style of animat and a release date.
We know Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing the series but we have no information on cast or opening and ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
For example, if everything passes by, the world would become empty.
Am I a lie, is the world a lie, are we a lie?
Cross that river. Because you will never be able to return.
I'll say something true.
You are connected, but alone.
We are connected.
But that's unpleasant.
But that's wanted.
For example, even if everything passes by and the world becomes empty... I want to protect this bond.
Who is the one with a strong desire?
Don't let it go, desire is your life.
