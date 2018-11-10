SARAZANMAI Anime Series Releases Second Promotional Video

Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai , has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series and a description of what is to come.

The official Sarazanmai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional video for the upcoming first season. This trailer follows the formula from the first one and it shows different scenes with the main character and his weapon.

The video does not reveal any plot or story points, we are just given several shots of the different style of animat and a release date.

We know Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing the series but we have no information on cast or opening and ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.





