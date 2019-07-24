Season One Of STAR WARS RESISTANCE Coming To DVD On August 20th; Special Features Revealed
The DVD home release of Disney's Star Wars Resistance series has been officially announced. Season one of the animated show ended in March and it was renewed for a second season in January. The home release has taken quite some time but it's finally here, or at least, it's announcement is.
Star Wars Resistance will be officially released on DVD at the end of next month. This release will include a plethora of bonus features which you can find out about by hitting the jump...
Star Wars' official website announced (via Toonado) that the first season of Star Wars Resistance will be coming to DVD on the 20th of August. This release will include a bunch of bonus features. There's a helluva lot of behind-the-scenes featurettes, in fact one for every single episode.
Twelve animated shorts are also included. And there's also four commentary tracks which feature some of the show's cast: Christopher Sean (voice of Kazuda Xiono), Myrna Velasco (voice of Torra Doza), Scott Lawrence (voice of Jarek Yeager), and Josh Brener (voice of Neeku Vozo).
Below you can check out both the official product description as well as the DVD release's cover:
Set prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first season of Star Wars Resistance follows Kazuda ('Kaz') Xiono, a young pilot recruited by Resistance hero Poe Dameron for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Stationed aboard an aircraft refueling station, Kaz quickly finds himself in over his head as he struggles to keep his cover as a mechanic while gaining the trust of his newfound friends; together, they must survive run-ins with ace pilots, marauding pirates, and creatures of all shapes and sizes, while the First Order enacts its plot. Fast, fun, and told in a vibrant anime-inspired style, the first season of Star Wars Resistance is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages, and brings a new perspective to the battle between the Resistance and First Order.
The series, an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Children’s Program, is created by renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers, and Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as art director.
