SHINKALION: New Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Movie

Train mecha series, Shinkalion, has revealed a new trailer that showcases both a release date and opening song. Make sure to hit the jump to check it out!

Even though the Shinkalion anime had recently ended, the series has a planned movie set to release with the title Shinkansen- Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future. While that title may be a mouthful the film looks to be just as successful as the series before it. A brand new trailer has been released for the movie that features the opening theme of "Gattan Gotton Go!" by BOYS AND MEN and also revealed the release date for the film.Check it out below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to tune in for all of the robot fighting goodness on December 27th and share your excitement in the comments!

