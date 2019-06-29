 SHINKALION: Teaser Revealed For Upcoming Anime Film
Trains, Transformers, mecha, Shinkalion is all of these things and yet a completely original idea all together. Hit the jump for the teaser to the upcoming anime film!

marvelfreek94 | 6/29/2019
Shinkalion began as a toy line from Takara Tomy that celebrated the multitudes of train designs that help define Japanese transportation, while also adding the perk of the trains transforming! The toy line spawned a TV anime revolving around the concept. The series began in January of last year and now, just months after the one year anniversary, a brand new anime film has announced to be coming out! Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future, has revealed a brand new teaser that can be seen below! 



The film will center around a prototype bullet train called the ALFA-X,from JR East Japan. The admittedly cool, tagline for the film is "We build the future...", with a film like this, that seems like an understatement! Excited for the new film? Advanced tickets, in Japan, will be going on sale on OCtober and will also include a toy of the main character, Hayato riding an E5 Shinkasen train. Let us know your thoughts on the new film in the comments! 
