SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.13-minute promotional video for the upcoming drama mystery anime series Shoumetsu Toshi. The series also shared a new key visual that features two main characters on a motorcycle. The video shows action scenes from the series and previews the theme song "Swallowtail Butterfly".
The voice actors are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Haruka Shamoto as Homura, Emiri Iwai as Nami, Hina Suguta as Haruka, Hikari Sonoyama as Yua and Aguri Oonishi as Rena.
The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well. Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design, Madhouse is animating it and Kenji Kawai produces the music. No opening or ending theme has been revealed. . The release date is somewhere in 2019 and the series is expected to have 12 episodes.
One day, a city suddenly disappears. Takuya, a professional by-the-contract courier and lone wolf, meets Yuki, the only survivor from the city's extinction. The two rely on a message from Yuki's father, who was heard to be missing, and head toward the disappeared city, Lost.
However, unexpected obstacles strike before the pair, with the reality especially shocking for Yuki. Before them are the feelings of those left behind, a mysterious group manipulating in the shadows, and unveiling the hidden conspiracy. Takuya and Yuki, who both were initially strangers, would deepen their bond during the journey and unravel the mystery of the Lost city.
Shoumetsu Toshi is out in April 2019
