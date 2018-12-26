SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video

Studio Madhouse's upcoming action drama mystery anime series, Shoumetsu Toshi , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.13-minute promotional video for the upcoming drama mystery anime series Shoumetsu Toshi. The series also shared a new key visual that features two main characters on a motorcycle. The video shows action scenes from the series and previews the theme song "Swallowtail Butterfly".

The voice actors are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya, Kana Hanazawa as Yuki, Haruka Shamoto as Homura, Emiri Iwai as Nami, Hina Suguta as Haruka, Hikari Sonoyama as Yua and Aguri Oonishi as Rena.

The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well. Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design, Madhouse is animating it and Kenji Kawai produces the music. No opening or ending theme has been revealed. . The release date is somewhere in 2019 and the series is expected to have 12 episodes.

