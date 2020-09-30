SKATE-LEADING STARS: New Footage And Theme Previewed In A New Video

The upcoming figure skating anime Skate-Leading Stars has released a brand new video that gives fans a look at new footage and a taste of the show's theme. Hit the jump to check it out!

Sports anime is a subgenre that has had multiple series added to it. Everything from surfing to skateboarding has had at least one adaption of an idea or a manga created. One of the sports that isn't covered as much but still has a fiercely loyal following has been figure skating.

Possibly the best-known figure skating anime to be released has been Yuri!!! on Ice. Since that series' premiere, fans have always been enthralled with the technicality from the sport that is brought into the show; now, another show is about to hit the ice and promises drama to spare.

Skate-Leading Stars is a new series from J.C. Staff that focuses on team-based figure skating rather than single skating. A new promo for the show was recently released that features some new footage of the team drama that will occur while also previewing the show's theme, "Chase the core" by Takao Sakuma.

While it may not be for everyone, the new series promises to have the makings of another great sports anime. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series and video in the usual spot!





"You will never win against me."

Figure skater Kensei Maeshima stopped his career when he heard those words from his rival Reo Shinozaki. Some years after, Maeshima, now a high schooler, uses his physical talent for to help other clubs with various activities, while never committing to any one thing. One day, he sees a press conference where Shinozaki announced that he was shifting from single skating to "skate-leading." After that, he met a boy named Hayato Sasugai, who knew of Maeshima's single skating career. With the words, "I need you," Sasugai invites Maeshima to the world of skate-leading, or competitive team-based skating.



Skate-Leading Stars is set to premiere in Japan in January 2021!