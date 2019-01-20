SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR Has Launched Its Blu-ray Set
Anime Limited has announced that the collected Blu-ray set for the fantasy romance anime series Snow White with the Red Hair is now available. The set is available in the company's website only and can be found in the link right here.
The fantasy romance shojo anime series, Akagami no Shirayuki-hime or Snow White with The Red Hair, has launched its collected Blu-ray set. Here is more information on the products.
Here is what the set include:
- The two TV series (24 episodes in total) on four Blu-ray discs; all of the episodes are available in English and Japanese
- On-disc extras include episode commentaries and clean titles
- 3o-page art booklet
The manga series is written by Akuzuki with illustrations from Sorata and has been publishing by LaLa DX since August 2006. The anime adaptation aired in July 2005, has two seasons and has 24 episodes in total, 12 episodes each season.
Funimation holds the license to the anime series while Viz Media has the manga license. Viz Media states that the manga series will be available on spring 2019. Studio Bones handled the anime adaptation and it was produced by Hakusenssha, Warner Bros. KockWorx and Showgate.
Although her name means "snow white," Shirayuki is a cheerful, red-haired girl living in the country of Tanbarun who works diligently as an apothecary at her herbal shop. Her life changes drastically when she is noticed by the silly prince of Tanbarun, Prince Raji, who then tries to force her to become his concubine. Unwilling to give up her freedom, Shirayuki cuts her long red hair and escapes into the forest, where she is rescued from Raji by Zen Wistalia, the second prince of a neighboring country, and his two aides. Hoping to repay her debt to the trio someday, Shirayuki sets her sights on pursuing a career as the court herbalist in Zen's country, Clarines.
Akagami no Shirayuki-hime depicts Shirayuki's journey toward a new life at the royal palace of Clarines, as well as Zen's endeavor to become a prince worthy of his title. As loyal friendships are forged and deadly enemies formed, Shirayuki and Zen slowly learn to support each other as they walk their own paths.
Snow White with the Red Hair's Blu-ray set is out now
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]