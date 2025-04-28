South Korea Unveils Plans Through 2025-2030 To Boost Animation Industry Growth

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) announced the "2025–2030 Basic Plan for Animation Industry Promotion" on April 24th, under the leadership of Acting President and Prime Minister Duck-soo Han. This ambitious long-term strategy is designed to transform South Korea’s animation sector into a major high-value industry on the global stage.

Key Highlights of South Korea's Animation Industry Promotion Plan

Massive Investment Fund:

The South Korean government will establish a 20 billion won (approximately US$15 million) animation-dedicated fund in 2025. This fund will expand over time, aiming to reach 150 billion won (around US$106 million) by 2029 to accelerate industry growth and innovation.

Attracting International Co-Productions:

Incentives such as partial reimbursements of domestic production costs will be introduced to attract international collaborations and joint productions, positioning Korea as a competitive animation hub.

Expanded IP Utilization and Content Diversification:

Recognizing global media trends, the government will broaden support for IP-based content, encouraging cross-adaptations with webtoons, web novels, and other digital storytelling platforms. Investments will target content for young adult audiences, streaming platforms, and short-form animation formats to meet evolving market demands.

AI-Based Content Development:

A core component of the new strategy involves advancing AI-based video production. The government plans to build Korean-specific AI training data and foster the development of related technologies, setting a foundation for the future of digital content creation.

Specialized Talent Cultivation:

New educational initiatives will be launched to train a new generation of industry professionals. Programs will focus on planning producers, professional scriptwriters, and AI-driven content development, often in collaboration with universities and affiliated institutions.

Projected Growth for Korea’s Animation Industry

By implementing the 2025–2030 Basic Plan, South Korea aims to significantly grow its domestic animation market:

Market Size Goal:

From 1.1 trillion won (US$780 million) in 2023 to 1.9 trillion won (US$1.35 billion) by 2030.

Workforce Expansion:

From 6,417 employees to 9,000 employees over the next five years.

Why This Matters

South Korea's animation industry is already home to some globally recognized works and studios. With the new government-backed animation promotion strategy, the country seeks to position itself alongside Japan and the U.S. as a major global player in animation production, technology, and storytelling innovation.

The MCST’s 2025–2030 Basic Plan for Animation Industry Promotion not only highlights the government's recognition of animation’s cultural and economic value but also signals a broader commitment to future-proofing Korean media content for a global audience.

