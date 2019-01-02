SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO 2202 Film Previews Footage In New Trailer
The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1-minute promotional video for the upcoming final film in the series, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202. The sequel is the sevent film in the franchise and the final one with the subtitle Shinsei-hen or Nova Chapter.
Studio Xebec's upcoming action military sci-fi anime film, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the movie.
The film premieres in Japan on March 1, 2019 and will be screened in 35 theaters. The theaters participating in the film screening will be selling a limited-edition Blu-ray. The Blu-ray and DVD discs will be out for the rest of the public on April 26.
Nobuyoshi Habara is the director of the series of films, Makoto Hoshino serves as the episode director, the script writer is Harutoshi Fukui and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The story follows the main characters Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).
It is the year 2202, three Years after the war with Gamillas, the people in the Solar System are finally at peace once again and the Earth has been restored back to life. With the end of the war, there is a peace treaty between Earth and Gamillas which will strengthen their military bond and secure true peace. In addition to the reconstruction of Earth, the joint forces form a new intergalactic defense fleet with a new ship, Andromeda, to be its new symbol of power. Due to these advancements, the Earth is going on a path of military expansion despite Starsha Iscandar's wishes of peace. But when a new threat called the Gatlantis starts to wreak havoc to a newly reformed galaxy, the Goddess Teressa calls upon the Yamato once more in order to fight back against the new threat.
Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamata 2202 Chapter 7 hits screens on March 1st, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]