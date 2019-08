STAR WARS Actor John Boyega's Top Five Favourite Anime Are Revealed In New Crunchyroll Video

John Boyega's Top 5 Favorite Anime 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OJopkKNlxY — Crunchyroll 🔜 Crunchyroll Expo! (@Crunchyroll) July 31, 2019

John Boyega rose to fame in 2015 as one of the stars of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the seventh entry in the popular, sci-fi saga. He reprised his role in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is set to do the same, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, later this year. He also notably played the main character in, last year's live-action mecha movie, Pacific Rim: Uprising.That film appeared to have had anime influences and, as it turns out, Boyega himself is quite a fan of Japanese animation.'s official Twitter account recently put together a video which reveals his top five favourite anime series. In descending order, they're Attack On Titan, Naruto, Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter x Hunter, and Bleach.