STAR WARS Actor John Boyega's Top Five Favourite Anime Are Revealed In New Crunchyroll Video
John Boyega rose to fame in 2015 as one of the stars of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the seventh entry in the popular, sci-fi saga. He reprised his role in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is set to do the same, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, later this year. He also notably played the main character in, last year's live-action mecha movie, Pacific Rim: Uprising.
John Boyega, the star of Disney's modern Star Wars movies, recently revealed five of his favourite anime series. His list includes the likes of Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, and more...
That film appeared to have had anime influences and, as it turns out, Boyega himself is quite a fan of Japanese animation. Crunchyroll's official Twitter account recently put together a video which reveals his top five favourite anime series. In descending order, they're Attack On Titan, Naruto, Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter x Hunter, and Bleach.
