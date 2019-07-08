 STAR WARS Actor John Boyega's Top Five Favourite Anime Are Revealed In New Crunchyroll Video
John Boyega, the star of Disney's modern Star Wars movies, recently revealed five of his favourite anime series. His list includes the likes of Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, and more...

Nebula | 8/7/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Crunchyroll
John Boyega rose to fame in 2015 as one of the stars of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the seventh entry in the popular, sci-fi saga. He reprised his role in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is set to do the same, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, later this year. He also notably played the main character in, last year's live-action mecha movie, Pacific Rim: Uprising.

That film appeared to have had anime influences and, as it turns out, Boyega himself is quite a fan of Japanese animation. Crunchyroll's official Twitter account recently put together a video which reveals his top five favourite anime series. In descending order, they're Attack On Titan, Naruto, Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter x Hunter, and Bleach.
