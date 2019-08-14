STAR WARS RESISTANCE Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed In This Action-Packed, New Trailer
Five months since the finale of season one, we've now gotten our first look at the second season of Star Wars Resistance. Disney has released a brand new trailer for season two (via Toonado) which reveals that the new episodes of the animated Star Wars show will take place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film.
Season two of Star Wars Resistance will premiere on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on October 8th, 2019. This is revealed by a brand new trailer that you can check out here...
While the first season of Star Wars Resistance featured quite a few guest appearances — those being the characters of Poe Dameron, General Leia, BB8, and Captain Phasma. The upcoming season will include the franchise's newest big-bad: Kylo Ren. His appearance is revealed at the end of the new trailer — which you can check out below.
Additionally, the new trailer reveals that season two of Star Wars Resistance will premiere on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on October 6th, 2019 at 10PM EST.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]