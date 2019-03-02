STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals 5 New Cast Members

The official Jump SQ. magazine has revealed five new cast members joining the television anime adaptation of author Amyu's aciton drama school manga series Stop This Sound!. The March issue of the magazine has shared the following actors as well as the characters they will be playing:
Haruki Ishiya as Saneyasu Adachi
Makoto Furukawa as Michitaka Sakai
Yūichi Iguchi as Kōta Mizuhara
Sara Matsumoto as Hiro Kurusu
Daisuke Namikawa as Suzuka Takinami
Cast
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka
Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki
Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou
Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata
Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki
Staff
Director - Ryoma Mizuno
Screenplay - Hisao Hisao
Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka
Producer - Shueisha
Studio - Platinum Vision
The anime will be streaming for for cours, meaning two quartesr of one year. The first half of the series will be out in April and the other half will debut in October. The opening theme song of the anime is titled Tone and will be performed by Aoi.
The manga series that is used as a source for this anime series is written as well as illustrated by Amyuu Sakura and has been published in the Jump Sq magazine since August 4, 2012. The manga has 67 chapters out right now.
Since the graduation of the senior members of the club, Takezou ends up being the sole member of the "Koto" (traditional Japanese string instrument) club. Now that the new school year has begun, Takezou will have to seek out new members into the club, or the club will become terminated. Out of nowhere, a new member barges into the near-abandoned club room, demanding to join the club. How will Takezou be able to keep his club alive and deal with this rascal of a new member?
Stop This Sound! is out on April 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]