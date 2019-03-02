STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals 5 New Cast Members

The official Jump SQ. magazine has revealed five new cast members joining the television anime adaptation of author Amyu's aciton drama school manga series Stop This Sound!. The March issue of the magazine has shared the following actors as well as the characters they will be playing:

Haruki Ishiya as Saneyasu Adachi

Makoto Furukawa as Michitaka Sakai

Yūichi Iguchi as Kōta Mizuhara

Sara Matsumoto as Hiro Kurusu

Daisuke Namikawa as Suzuka Takinami

Cast

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka

Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki

Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou

Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata

Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki

Staff

Director - Ryoma Mizuno

Screenplay - Hisao Hisao

Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka

Producer - Shueisha