STOP THIS SOUND! Anime Series Reveals New Teaser Visual

Studio Platinum Vision's upcoming action drama school shounen anime series, Stop This Sound! , has shared a new key visual. Here is the full image and more information on the series.

The official konoooto-anime website has shared a new teaser visual for the upcoming anime series Stop This Sound!. The image has three main characters in their uniform standing and posing for the camera, that way fans can have a good look at their design. The anime is out on April 2019 and is animated by Platinum Vision.

Cast

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou

Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata

Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki

Staff

Director - Ryoma Mizuno

Screenplay - Hisao Hisao

Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka

Producer - Shueisha

Studio - Platinum Vision

The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.

The anime's website has information regarding a story summary for the series, its Twitter feed, the covers for previous volumes of the manga series and information on a CD. Check out the site if you want to learn more about the manga or anime series.







Since the graduation of the senior members of the club, Takezou ends up being the sole member of the "Koto" (traditional Japanese string instrument) club. Now that the new school year has begun, Takezou will have to seek out new members into the club, or the club will become terminated. Out of nowhere, a new member barges into the near-abandoned club room, demanding to join the club. How will Takezou be able to keep his club alive and deal with this rascal of a new member?