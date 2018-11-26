STOP THIS SOUND! Has Revealed New Additions To The Voice Cast

official konooto-anime website has shared two more actors joining the cast of upcoming drama anime series Stop This Sound!. The two actors joining the show are:



Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka

Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki



Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou

Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata

Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki

Anime Staff

Director - Ryoma Mizuno

Screenplay - Hisao Hisao

Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka

Producer - Shueisha

Studio - Platinum Vision

The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.



The anime's website has information regarding a story summary for the series, its Twitter feed, the covers for previous volumes of the manga series and information on a CD. Check out the site if you want to learn more about the manga or anime series.



