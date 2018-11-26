STOP THIS SOUND! Has Revealed New Additions To The Voice Cast
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tetsuki Takaoka
Shouta Aoi as Mio Kanzaki
Previously Confirmed Cast
Yuuma Uchida as Chika Kudou
Junya Enoki as Takezou Kurata
Atsumi Tanezaki as Satowa Houzuki
Anime Staff
Director - Ryoma Mizuno
Screenplay - Hisao Hisao
Character Design - Yuko Yamanaka
Producer - Shueisha
Studio - Platinum Vision
The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since August 4, 2012 and has a total of 67 chapters out right now. Amyuu Sakura writes the story and performs the illustrations, Jump SQ serializes it. The anime series has an April 2019 release date.
The anime's website has information regarding a story summary for the series, its Twitter feed, the covers for previous volumes of the manga series and information on a CD. Check out the site if you want to learn more about the manga or anime series.
