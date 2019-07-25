SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION New English Subbed Trailer Released
The second part of the Sword Art Online: Alicization series is coming soon and a brand new, English subbed trailer, has been released. Hit the jump to check it out!
Thanks to Aniplex of America, a new subbed trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld has been released for the second part of the series. Adapting Reki Kawahara's "Alicization Arc", from his novels, the series' first part originally premiered last October. Make sure to check out the awesome trailer for the second part, below!
Excited for the new half of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Sword Art Online: Alicization -War of Underworld premiers this October!
