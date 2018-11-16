THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Will Have Takuma Terashima Back For Its Second Opening

Studio 8bit's brand-new fantasy shonen anime series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , has revealed the artists for its second opening and ending themes. Here is more information on the artists.

The official ten-sura website and SlimeAnime Twitter account has announced that Takuma Terashima will be back to sing the second opening of the series and the ending theme will be performed by Asuza Tadokoro. The opening theme is translated to "Megumono" and the ending theme is "Little Soldier".



Both songs will be on sale and have a First Press Limited Edition as well as a Normal Edition. The Limited Edition goes for 1,800 yen plus tax and the Normal goes for 1,300 yen plus tax. Megumono will be out on February 27, 2019 and Little Soldier will be available on January 23, 2019.

Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance. The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE. The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation is has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it.