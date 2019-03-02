THE ALCHEMIST CODE Anime Film Reveals Its Staff And Cast

The anime film adaptation of the mobile game developed by Gumi, The Alchemist Code , has revealed its staff and cast behind the project. Here is more information on the movie and game.

The game is a free-to-play, turn-based tactical role-playing title. It uses similar mechanics like Final Fantasy Tactics, players summon characters from the story or other titles which converts them into a party. The game launched in Japan in 2016 and the worldwide version debuted on November 14, 2017.

The chief director, Shoji Kawamori, has stated that the film is "not just for fans of the game, or anime, or fantsy, but will also expand on the game's world and stand alone as its own story." Fans who have not played the game do not have to worry, as they can come in and watch the movie without having previous knowledge.

Cast

Inori Minase as original character Kasumi Nagasaka

Ryota Ohsaka as Edgar L. Leonhart

Ai Furihata

Natsuki Hanae

Kaito Ishikawa

Yui Horie

Hitomi Nabatame

Yūma Uchida

Asami Imai

Saori Hayami

Takuya Eguchi

Lynn

Jun Fukuyama



Staff

Director - Masanori Takahashi

Screenplay - Toshizo Nemoto

Character Design - Chikashi Kadekaru

Music - Akiyoshi Yasuda

Studio - Satelight

