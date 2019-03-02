THE ALCHEMIST CODE Anime Film Reveals Its Staff And Cast
The official website for the anime adaptation of the mobile game The Alchemist Code has revealed the staff and cast working on the project. The mobile game is developed by Gumi and is available for both iOS and Android devices.
The anime film adaptation of the mobile game developed by Gumi, The Alchemist Code, has revealed its staff and cast behind the project. Here is more information on the movie and game.
The game is a free-to-play, turn-based tactical role-playing title. It uses similar mechanics like Final Fantasy Tactics, players summon characters from the story or other titles which converts them into a party. The game launched in Japan in 2016 and the worldwide version debuted on November 14, 2017.
The chief director, Shoji Kawamori, has stated that the film is "not just for fans of the game, or anime, or fantsy, but will also expand on the game's world and stand alone as its own story." Fans who have not played the game do not have to worry, as they can come in and watch the movie without having previous knowledge.
Cast
Inori Minase as original character Kasumi Nagasaka
Ryota Ohsaka as Edgar L. Leonhart
Ai Furihata
Natsuki Hanae
Kaito Ishikawa
Yui Horie
Hitomi Nabatame
Yūma Uchida
Asami Imai
Saori Hayami
Takuya Eguchi
Lynn
Jun Fukuyama
Staff
Director - Masanori Takahashi
Screenplay - Toshizo Nemoto
Character Design - Chikashi Kadekaru
Music - Akiyoshi Yasuda
Studio - Satelight
Kasumi Nagasaka
No release date for the film yet
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]