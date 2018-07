The Anime-Inspired Disney XD STAR WARS: RESISTANCE Reveals New Look At Resistance And First Order Characters

Not much is known about the upcoming Disney XD replacement for Star Wars: Rebels but it will apparently be anime-inspired, and chronicle The First Order's rise to power.

Lucasfilm Animation is trying their hand at anime with the upcoming fall show, Star Wars Resistance. Veteran animator David Filoni is at the helm for the project, which follows the destruction of The Empire and the rise of The First Order.At a Walt Disney France event titled Rendez-vous Des Partenaires 2018, the below character art was leaked, revealing the first look at the series lead, the young Resistance pilot named Kazudo Xiono.What do you think of the art style? Let us know in the comment section below.At the event, Star Wars Resistance was said to be premiering in October.