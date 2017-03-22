Other Headlines Pictures

The Classic Cartoon SPEED RACER Is Coming Soon From FUNimation!

The Classic Cartoon SPEED RACER Is Coming Soon From FUNimation!

FUNimation announced that the classic Speed Racer is racing its way to Blu-Ray, Digtal and DVD Soon! Hit the jump and check out when you can pick it up!

Taylor Beames | 3/22/2017
Filed Under: "Other"
Today, FUNimation announced that Speed Racer: The Complete Series Is Coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 20th, 2017. That is right,  Speed Racer, Trixie, Pops, Spritle, Chim Chim will be making an epic comeback. See for the first time or relive all the amazing moments you remember from when it first aired back in 1967!

Check out the trailer and the synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think!



About Speed Racer:

Speed Racer is an 18-year-old boy who dreams of driving his car, the incredible Mach 5, in professional races around the world. When the going gets tough and meddling crooks keep him from the finish line, he always finds a way to make it through. Join Trixie, Pops, Spritle, Chim Chim, and the whole gang as they root for Speed in the most nail-biting, death-defying races in history!
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
NEW THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE BREATH OF THE WILD: Go Behind The Scenes With Three Making-Of Videos! NEW THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE BREATH OF THE WILD: Go Behind The Scenes With Three Making-Of Videos!
Nintendo of America released an in depth look at The Legend of Zelda: The Breath Of Wild in three new making-of videos! Hit the jump and check them out!
Adi Shankar's Netflix Series CASTLEVANIA Gets A NEW Teaser Poster Adi Shankar's Netflix Series CASTLEVANIA Gets A NEW Teaser Poster
Adi Shankar, producer of the upcoming animated Netflix series, Castlevania released a NEW teaser poster for the series. Hit the jump and check it out!
Around 2.5 Million FUNimation Accounts Reportedly Compromised In Data Breach Around 2.5 Million FUNimation Accounts Reportedly Compromised In Data Breach
Have I been pwned?, a a site the researches data breaches has reported that 2.5 million accounts have been compromised in a data breach. Hit the jump and check out the details.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]