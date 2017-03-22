The Classic Cartoon SPEED RACER Is Coming Soon From FUNimation!

Related Headlines

NEW THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE BREATH OF THE WILD: Go Behind The Scenes With Three Making-Of Videos! Nintendo of America released an in depth look at The Legend of Zelda: The Breath Of Wild in three new making-of videos! Hit the jump and check them out!

Adi Shankar's Netflix Series CASTLEVANIA Gets A NEW Teaser Poster Adi Shankar, producer of the upcoming animated Netflix series, Castlevania released a NEW teaser poster for the series. Hit the jump and check it out!