The Classic Cartoon SPEED RACER Is Coming Soon From FUNimation!
Today, FUNimation announced that Speed Racer: The Complete Series Is Coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 20th, 2017. That is right, Speed Racer, Trixie, Pops, Spritle, Chim Chim will be making an epic comeback. See for the first time or relive all the amazing moments you remember from when it first aired back in 1967!
Check out the trailer and the synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think!
About Speed Racer:
Speed Racer is an 18-year-old boy who dreams of driving his car, the incredible Mach 5, in professional races around the world. When the going gets tough and meddling crooks keep him from the finish line, he always finds a way to make it through. Join Trixie, Pops, Spritle, Chim Chim, and the whole gang as they root for Speed in the most nail-biting, death-defying races in history!
