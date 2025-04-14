DEMON SLAYER'S Tanjiro Kamada To Appear In Guiness World Record-Holding Rice Field Art

As excitement builds for the release of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Castle on July 18th, 2025, a remarkable tribute is taking shape in Saitama Prefecture. The beloved protagonist Tanjiro Kamado is set to be featured in the world’s largest rice field art, a Guinness World Record-certified project in Gyoda City.

The rice field art, part of the annual "Rice Field Art Rice Cultivation Experience Project", has been held in Gyoda since 2008 to promote local agriculture and tourism. Using different colored rice plants, artists create massive living murals in lush paddies. In 2015, the project earned its place in the Guinness World Records with an artwork covering 27,195 square meters. This year’s art will feature a vibrant depiction of Tanjiro in honor of the upcoming Mugen Castle film.

The rice planting is scheduled to begin in June, with the best viewing period expected between late July and mid-October—peaking from late July to late August. The finished design promises to be a stunning tribute to the series, blending pop culture with traditional agriculture in a uniquely Japanese celebration of both.

In addition to the rice field tribute, fans of the franchise can also look forward to a revival screening of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” starting May 9. The re-release is set to rekindle the fiery spirit of the 2020 phenomenon and will include a public stage greeting on May 10. Voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) and Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku) are scheduled to attend the event, offering fans a rare opportunity to engage with the stars behind the iconic characters.

About the Rice Field Art Project

The Gyoda rice field art project is more than just a spectacle—it’s also a learning experience. Designed to connect locals and visitors with Japan’s agricultural roots, it aims to deepen appreciation for rice cultivation and environmental stewardship. Over the years, the project has featured collaborations with various pop culture icons, drawing interest from both domestic and international audiences.

This year’s collaboration with Demon Slayer is expected to be one of its most popular yet, timed perfectly to build anticipation for the upcoming movie release.

If you’re in Japan this summer, witnessing Tanjiro’s larger-than-life presence in the rice paddies of Gyoda might just be the most unique way to celebrate the Demon Slayer phenomenon.

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you going to check out what the rice field looks like? Will you be watching the movie in theaters? Let us know your thoughts down below!

