THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Reveals Promotional Video And Key Visual

The official TBS animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24-minute promotional video for the upcoming romance anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, it shows various shots of the different girls highlighting their personalities, gives examples on the romance aspect of the show and gives information on the television networks broadcasting it.
The following networks will start broadcasting the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show has a January 10, 2019 release date. The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.
Cast
Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano
Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano
Miku Itou as Miku Nakano
Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano
Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba as Nakano
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Fuutarou Uesugi
Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi
Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi
The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.
Fuutarou Uesugi is a poor, antisocial ace student who one day meets the rich transfer student Itsuki Nakano. They argue but when Uesugi realizes he is to be her tutor, he tries to get on better terms. While trying to do so he meets four other girls.
The Quintessential Quintuplets is out on January 11, 2019
