THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Reveals Promotional Video And Key Visual

The anime adaptation of author Negi Haruba's comedy romance shonen manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets , has shared a new promotional video and key visual. Here are more details.

The official TBS animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24-minute promotional video for the upcoming romance anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets. The video introduces the main characters as well as their voice actors, it shows various shots of the different girls highlighting their personalities, gives examples on the romance aspect of the show and gives information on the television networks broadcasting it.

The following networks will start broadcasting the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show has a January 10, 2019 release date. The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.



Cast

Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano

Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano

Miku Itou as Miku Nakano

Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano

Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba as Nakano

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Fuutarou Uesugi

Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi

Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi

The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.

