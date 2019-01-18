THE ROYAL TUTOR Anime Film Shares New Promotional Video
The official avex pictures has uploaded a new 1.17-minute promotional video for the upcoming comedy historical fiction anime film The Royal Tutor. The video introduces the main characters, shows the animation style the project will be taking, a couple of action scenes and confirms the release date of February 16.
Staff
Director - Katsuya Kikuchi
Writer - Kimiko Ueno
Music - Keiji Inai
Studio - Tear Studio
The original anime series aired from April 4, 2017 to June 20, 2017 and has 12 episodes in total. Katsuya Kikuchi served as the director of the series as well, he's coming back to the anime film project. The other two staff members are back as well. Kimiko Ueno also served as the writer for the series and Keiji Inai produced the music. Funimation holds the North American license and Bridge was the studio that animated the series.
The manga series that inspired the anime is written by Higasa Akai and has been published by Square Enix in the Monthly G Fantasy since November 2013 with 8 volumes out right now. Yen Press holds the North American license and is releasing the English translation.
The four princes of the Kingdom of Granzreich are aiming to become the next king. Under the guidance of the royal tutor Heine Wittgenstein, while overcoming various obstacles and sometimes hesitating, they grow little by little.
Appearing before them are twin princes from the Kingdom of Romano. Even though these princes look cute on the surface, they are actually extremely sadistic...! Towards such an unprecedented crisis, Heine and the four princes perform "educational guidance"!?
The Royal Tutor Movie is out on February 16, 2019
