TODAY'S MENU FOR THE EMIYA FAMILY Reveals Release Date Of Final 13th Episode

Author TAa's slice of life manga series, Today's Menu For Emiya Family , has revealed the release date of the final 13th episode. Here is more information on the series.

The official abema.tv website has shared the release date of the final 13th chapter of the comedy slice of life anime series Today's Menu for the Emiya Family. The last episode of the series will air on January 1st, 2019.



The ONA series started airing on December 31st, 2017, each episode going for about 13 minutes. ufotable animated this project, Aniplex/Kadokawa produced it and Aniplex of America has the English license.



This ONA series is a spin-off from Fate/stay night focused on cooking. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since January 26, 2016 and is written and drawn by TAa. Young Ace UP is doing the serialization.



The Fate/stay night anime series aired from January 7, 2006 to June 17, 2006 with 24 episodes. The anime was animated by Studio Deen and the English licensors are Sentai FIlmworks and Geneon Enteratinment USA.







"Fulfilling meal...a familiar view.” In this story, Fate and food meet in a delicious and gentle world. It’s nothing but an ordinary meal scene... Delicious meals are served at the Emiya’s dinner table every day, through spring, summer, fall and winter. -- Let's see... what's for dinner today?