TWIN ANGEL: New Project Revealed In A Short Promo Video

Based on a series of video games, the Twin Angel franchise is about to add another project to its franchise. Hit the jump for more details.

Beginning as merely a slot machine game, the Twin Angel series spawned into so much more. New video games for PC and PSP and then even short anime series, Twin Angel became something of a major success. Now a new video has revealed a brand new project that the franchise has in store. The last series, Twin Angels BREAK, was a 12 episode series that began in 2017. While the new promo video didn't show anything as far as plot, there are new characters and costumes shown. Check it out below.







While no new information has been shown, expect more news on the upcoming project to trickle in as time goes on. Interested in the new project? Tell us in the comments!

