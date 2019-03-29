ULTRAMAN: New Clip And Mocap Video Has Been Released For The Netflix Series

With the upcoming Ultraman series making its western debut on Netflix, a new clip and mocap video have been released. Hit the jump to learn more!

Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga; which, suuccessfully changes the lore to a more mechanized suit and less kaiju spectacle, is ready to make its debut to western airwaves via Netflix. This has left many western anime fans very excited due to the success of the series and story in Japan. With the release fast approaching, a brand new clip for the series and a mocap featurette, have been released to celebrate the release. The videos can be seen below!











With this new animation style being the perfect addition to this more mechanical series, it will offer some amazing action scenes! Excited for the new series? Expect the western release of Ultraman to release on April 1st on Netflix!

