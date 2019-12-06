ULTRAMAN: Season 2 Of The Hit Anime Has Officially Been Announced For Netflix
When Ultraman came to Netflix, earlier this year, many fans finally got a taste of a new generation of the one of the most iconic kaiju fighters. With a new skin, new story, and new perspective; Ultraman was able to encaspule the wonder of the original series while also taking hold of a new audience that has a much more grounded definition of the term "superhero". With that, news of a second season was merely a waiting game and now, the wait is over! During the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival, news came that the second season of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's series would be coming soon. A poster was revealed for the announcement that can be seen below.
Ultraman is coming back to Netflix in a brand new season, with a ton of new updates for what's to come. Hit the jump to find out what is coming!
Fans can expect directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki to return with Production I.G. and Sola Digital Arts spearheading the animation. The full cast is also expected to return. While the release date is far from announced, it's no stretch to assume more news will begin to steadily come out. Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place!
