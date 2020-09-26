UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! Announces a Second Season!

Well, that was quick. Soon after the credits rolled on the last episode of the anime adaption of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, it was revealed the series will get a second season. The announcement came with a promotion video of Uzaki recapping the first season, and series creator Take drawing up an illustration celebrating the announcement.
The manga launched in December 2017 on Nicoinco with Seven Seas releasing it in English. The anime recently starting airing in Japan in July 2020, and Funimation simulcast it to western audiences.
No word on a release window or date of the second season.
“University student Shinichi Sakurai is comfortable being an introverted loner and doesn’t care what others think. Buxom underclassmen Hana Uzaki doesn’t understand this one bit. A tornado of joy, she’s taken it upon herself to make him more social. Starting to enjoy her company, he’d concede that they’re friends. Can it be possible to have as much fun with another person as he would by himself?” - Funimation
