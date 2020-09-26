UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! Announces a Second Season!

As the first anime season of UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! ended, fans were quickly given the news of a second season in the works.

Well, that was quick. Soon after the credits rolled on the last episode of the anime adaption of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, it was revealed the series will get a second season. The announcement came with a promotion video of Uzaki recapping the first season, and series creator Take drawing up an illustration celebrating the announcement.

The manga launched in December 2017 on Nicoinco with Seven Seas releasing it in English. The anime recently starting airing in Japan in July 2020, and Funimation simulcast it to western audiences.

No word on a release window or date of the second season.