VINLAND SAGA: Brand New Subbed Trailer Has Been Revealed!

Viking revenge story Vinland Saga, has unveiled a brand new trailer and a slew of more information. Hit the jump to watch and learn more!

marvelfreek94 | 4/24/2019
When a young viking boy named Thorfinn learns that his father was killed by a mercenary named Askeladd, he swears vengeance upon him and ultimately joins his viking crew. Through these chain of events Thorfinn finds himself in a war over the crown of England. This is the story of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga. Recently, some news was revealed for the show, including a new subtitled promo! Check the video out below! 



Other news in regards to the series included a confirmed 24 episode run and even a release date of July 6th! Excited for the new adventure series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and  make sure to watch Vinland Saga when it is released! 
