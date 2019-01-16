VIRTUALSAN LOOKING Anime Series Gets Simulcast From Crunchyroll

The new original anime series Virtualsan-Looking will be simulcasted by anime giant Crunchyroll. The series all about VTubers is the latest addition to the company's winter 2019 lineup. The first episode is out today and new episodes will be out on Wednesdays. The series will be availalbe worldwide excluding Asia.

Continuing Series

One Piece

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

GeGeGe no Kitaro

Black Clover

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Case Closed

Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan

Meow Meow Japanese History

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

A Certain Magical Index III

Future Card Buddyfight Ace

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD

Run with the Wind

Ace Attorney Season 2

Monster Strike the Animation

RADIANT

Fairy Tail Final Season

Sword Art Online Alicization

Hinomaru Sumo

Anisong Station

BONO BONO 3rd Season

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

These VTubers also form a unit called "Virtual Real" and perform in the series together. The video introduces the characters, their official design and voice actor portraying them. Daigo Abe is the director of the upcoming series, Daisuke Yokosawa is the unifying producer, Shinnosuke Suzuki serves as the production director and Hideaki Anno help develop some ideas.

Yasutaka Nataka is producing the music which includes background melodies and two theme song. Kizuna Ai and Virtual Real split theme song performances. Kizuana sings the theme song in the first six episodes and then switches it over to Virtual Real for the second half.