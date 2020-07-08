WAVE!! SURFING YAPPE!!: Film Project Reveals First Full Trailer And More

With the upcoming WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! film trilogy getting ready for its October release, a brand new trailer has been released, showing off new footage and more! Hit the jump to see the new footage!

For the past few months, Love&Art's WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! film trilogy project has been releasing new promos and visuals to help build excitement ahead of its fall release. With presale tickets available now, fans will have the option to use the tickets to create an impressive visual of the main cast surfing a wave.

With its release coming so soon, the studio has released a brand new full trailer for the film that shows off some impressive animation and amazing CG surfing scenes. Included in the trailer is a glimpse at the film's main character, Masaki Hinaoka, meeting Shō Akitsuki.

The film's theme song, "Legendary Surf Prince," as performed by the eight cast members who call themselves the Surfing Boys. For the ending theme, the song featured is called "Beat Blue Beat" and is performed by the characters voiced by Tomoaki Maeno and Jin Ogasawara.

With the film so close to release, now is the best time to learn as much about the trilogy as possible! Make sure to check out the new trailer, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.



WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! trilogy will release on October 2nd, 16th, and 30th!