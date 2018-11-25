WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Reveals Its Official Release Date

Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn , has shared its official release date. Here is more information.

The official boku-ben website has shared the release date of the upcoming comedy harem anime series We Never Learn. The site lists this series with an April 2019 release date. There is no specific day given or any other information regarding networks transmitting or broadcasting it.

Cast

Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka

Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi

Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.