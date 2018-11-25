WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Reveals Its Official Release Date
The official boku-ben website has shared the release date of the upcoming comedy harem anime series We Never Learn. The site lists this series with an April 2019 release date. There is no specific day given or any other information regarding networks transmitting or broadcasting it.
Cast
Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka
Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi
Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro
Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.
The manga series with the same name has been publishing since February 6, 2017 and has 8 volumes with 83 chapters out right now. Taishi Tsutsui writes the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media holds the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hosts it.
