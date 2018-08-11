W'Z Anime Series Has Revealed Additional Female Cast

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z , has shared new female cast members joining the series. Here is more information on the voice actors and the anime.

The official Wz-anime website has shared additional female voice actors join the upcoming music anime series W'z. The new actors are: Akane Fujita as Haruka, Inori Minase as Senri, Atsumi Tanezaki as Hana, Minami Takahashi as Tamari and Youko Hikasa as Yuki. An image below shows the five characters with their official design for the anime.

The new members join the previously confirmed cast of: Katsumi Fukuhara, Toshiki Masuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshinosuke Yamagami, Daisuke Namikawa and Jun Fukuyama. W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019.