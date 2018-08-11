W'Z Anime Series Has Revealed Additional Female Cast
The official Wz-anime website has shared additional female voice actors join the upcoming music anime series W'z. The new actors are: Akane Fujita as Haruka, Inori Minase as Senri, Atsumi Tanezaki as Hana, Minami Takahashi as Tamari and Youko Hikasa as Yuki. An image below shows the five characters with their official design for the anime.
Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z, has shared new female cast members joining the series. Here is more information on the voice actors and the anime.
The new members join the previously confirmed cast of: Katsumi Fukuhara, Toshiki Masuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshinosuke Yamagami, Daisuke Namikawa and Jun Fukuyama. W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019.
The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it. There is no information on the staff or cast in this series besides voice actor Katsumi Fukuhara as main character Yukiya. Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]