 W'Z Anime Series Has Revealed Additional Female Cast
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

W'Z Anime Series Has Revealed Additional Female Cast

W'Z Anime Series Has Revealed Additional Female Cast

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z, has shared new female cast members joining the series. Here is more information on the voice actors and the anime.

MemoAcebo | 11/8/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Wz-anime website has shared additional female voice actors join the upcoming music anime series W'z. The new actors are: Akane Fujita as Haruka, Inori Minase as Senri, Atsumi Tanezaki as Hana, Minami Takahashi as Tamari and Youko Hikasa as Yuki. An image below shows the five characters with their official design for the anime.

The new members join the previously confirmed cast of: Katsumi Fukuhara, Toshiki Masuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshinosuke Yamagami, Daisuke Namikawa and Jun Fukuyama. W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019.
 
The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it. There is no information on the staff or cast in this series besides voice actor Katsumi Fukuhara as main character Yukiya. Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...