YARICHIN BITCH CLUB Releasing OVA Episodes In Blu-ray And DVD
The animate-online website will be releasing the OVA adaptation of author Tanaka Ogeretsu's comedy school yaoi manga Yarichin Bitch Club. The upcoming OVA will be out in Japan on April 17 and will include episodes 1 and 2 of the project. The first episode will include a "slight upgrade".
The OVA adaptation of author Tanaka Ogeretsu's comedy school yaoi manga series, Yarichin Bitch Club, will release two episodes in Blu-ray and DVD format. Here is more.
The first episode of the OVA aired back in September 21, 2018 and is produced by TOHO animation. GRIZZLY is the studio animating the project. The manga series that inspired this OVA is written and illustrated by Tanaka Ogeretsu. It has been publishing since June 10, 2012.
A short side story titled Yarichin Bitch-bu dj - Wa! was launched on May 4, 2015 and focuses on Tamura and Yuri. The same and original writer, Tanaka Ogeretsu, worked on this project.
An all-boys boarding school deep in the mountains where love unfolds. Despite the brimming sexual desire, the overly awkward love story hooks you in!
First-year Toono transfers from Tokyo to the all-boys boarding school deep in the mountains, "Mori Moori Private School." The friendly Yaguchi who calls out to him becomes his only friend, but his dislike of sports makes him join the most laid-back looking photography club instead of Yaguchi's soccer club. However, the photography club is in name only and is actually nicknamed the "Yarichin Bitch Club," filled with colorful seniors. In contrast to the troubled Toono, Kajima, who joined the club at the same time, is completely unphased and even slips a confession to Toono into the confusion. Toono himself thinks Yaguchi is cute, but Yaguchi finds himself blushing around Kajima and stuff happens. Furthermore, complications arise between the seniors…
Yarichin Bitch-bu releases its OVA on April 17
