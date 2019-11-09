YU-GI-OH!: VRAINS Anime Series Set To End This Month
In 2016, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS released on TV Tokyo and has been running ever since. The series was the sixth in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise and this story follows a young man who does nothing more than duel in a virtual reality game. Recently, in was announced that the series would be coming to a close this September, after 120 episodes.
While the news is isn't very large it still comes as a bit of a surprise for fans of the series. Sad to see the series end? Curious of what will come next? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!
