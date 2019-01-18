Yuki Shiwasu's Acclaimed TAKANE & HANA Manga Will Officially Get A Live-Action Series On Fuji TV
According to the most recent issue of Hakuensha's Hana to Yume magazine, Yuki Shiwasu's critically acclaimed Takane & Hana manga will get its own live-action series that will air on Fuji TV on-demand starting relatively soon – on March 18, 2019. This unaccepted information was first teased in this year's third issue of Hana to Yume trade with a hint at possible upcoming news related to Takane & Hana.
Mahiro Takasugi (Rainbow Days) and Aisa Takeuchi (Thicker Than Water) will officially star in a live-action series based on Yuki Shiwasu's acclaimed Takane & Hana manga, as the show will air on Fuji TV...
Mahiro Takasugi (Before We Vanish, The World of Kanako) will play Takane Saibara and Aisa Takeuchi (Revenge Girl, School Counselor) will play Hana Nonomura. Takane & Hana won't be first time these popular actors play together, as they previously starred in Yukihiko Tsutsumi's 12 Suicidal Teens.
Born on March 7 in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Yuki Shiwasu began her successful career as a manga artist after winning the top prize in the Hakusensha Athena Newcomers’ Awards from Hana to Yume magazine and has quickly become one of the most well-known working artists in Japan today. Viz Media licensed the series in August 2017 and published the sixth volume on December 4, 2018.
When Hana replaces her sister at an omiai (like a goukon, but for marriage) little does she expect to be insulted and called plain and flat-chested by the handsome and older Takane! She turns the tables on him by accepting the match instead of rejecting him. How will these two ever find love?
Takane & Hana will air on Fuji TV on-demand starting on March 18, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]