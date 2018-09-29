ZOKU OWARIMONOGATARI Anime Releases New Promotional Video
The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.39 minute-long promotional video for the upcoming film, Zoku Owarimonogatari. The video can be found in Daily Motion as well, their YouTube video is not available in the U.S.
Studio Shaft's upcoming comedy mystery vampire anime film, Zoku Owarimonogatari, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series, cast and staff.
The film is directed by Akiyuki Shinbou, who also does the anime series' composition, Akio Watanabe is under character designa and is the chief animation director. Isin Nisio, the original creator is helping with the project.
No opening theme has been revealed. The ending theme is azure by TrySail.
The voice cast is the following:
Hiroshi Kamiya as Koyomi Araragi
Chiwa Saito as Hitagi Senjougahara
Yui Horie as Tsubasa Hanekawa
Emiri Katou as Mayoi Hachikuji
The film has a release date of November 10, 2018.
