Amazon's Anime Strike Snags PRINCESS PRINCIPAL Streaming Rights

Anime Strike has secured streaming rights for one of the most-anticipated new titles debuting this summer- Studio 3Hz and Actas' Princess Principal.

Amazon's Anime Strike has beat Crunchyroll and Funimation for the streaming rights for a title that many anime fans were suddenly intrigued by after the release of the first preview. With Princess Principal, that brings Anime Strike's Summer haul to six:



1.DIVE!! TV (Amazon )

2. Welcome To the Ballroom (Amazon)

3. Symphogear AXZ (Amazon)

4. Made in Abyss ( Amazon )

5. Vatican Miracle Examiner (Amazon )

6. Princess Principal (Amazon)



As more shows announce where they'll be streaming over the next few days, expect this count to increase. The question is by how much. If things keep trending in this direction, purchasing Amazon Prime and Anime Strike (each must be purchased seperately) will become an unavoidable expense for anime fans that want to support the industry instread of watching pirate streams.



UPDATE:

A 7th title has been added to Anime Strike's Summer lineup, My Hero Boys-Love.

