BAKI: Netflix Reveals Release Date For Its Second Season
The second season of the hit series, Baki, is coming! Hit the jump to find out when to expect the worldwide released of the season, on Netflix!
Keisuke Itagaki's martial arts manga series, Baki, has never been known to pull any punches and always delivers pulse pounding action and brutal violence. Once the decision was made to adapt the Great Chinese Challenge arc of the series, in the new anime, Netflix was not the same. The first season was a runaway hit and left fans clamoring for more.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the series would be releasing its second season, on the streaming service, this year. For the past few weeks, there was no update as to when but that all changed when a new announcement came. Baki season 2 will be releasing on Netflix, globally, on June 4th!
Excited for the new season? Planning on catching up before the premiere? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!
