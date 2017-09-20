BLADE RUNNER 2049 Anime Prequel From Shinichiro Watanabe To Stream On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll and VRV revealed yesterday that they'll be debuting the Blade Runner sequel's anime prequel, Blade Runner Black Out 2022 on September 26. Warner Bros. will be releasing the shorts on YouTube as well but they'll be region-locked for Japan only. Crunchyroll also released a subtitled-trailer that also included some behind-the-scenes footage of Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe working on the project.



The video begins with Watanabe stating that, "Blade Runner was definitely the movie that influenced me the most as an anime director."



Blade Runner 2049 hits North American theaters on October 6 and Japan on October 27.





