BLADE RUNNER 2049 Anime Prequel From Shinichiro Watanabe To Stream On Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll and VRV revealed yesterday that they'll be debuting the Blade Runner sequel's anime prequel, Blade Runner Black Out 2022 on September 26. Warner Bros. will be releasing the shorts on YouTube as well but they'll be region-locked for Japan only. Crunchyroll also released a subtitled-trailer that also included some behind-the-scenes footage of Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe working on the project.
An anime prequel for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner sequel titled Blade Runner Black Out 2022 was recently announced and CR has streaming rights.
The video begins with Watanabe stating that, "Blade Runner was definitely the movie that influenced me the most as an anime director."
Blade Runner 2049 hits North American theaters on October 6 and Japan on October 27.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]