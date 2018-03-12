BUNGO STRAY DOGS Reveals Staff For Its Third Season

The 16th volume of the Bungo Stray Dogs manga has revealed the main staff behind the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation. Takuya Igarashi and Yojii Enokido come back as the director and scriptwriter respectively for the new season and Bones will be animating it again. There is no other information as of right now, nothing official on the voice cast, release date or synopsis either.



The first season of the anime aired from April 7, 2016 to June 23, 2016 and has 12 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll have the license. The second season aired from October 6, 2016 to December 16, 2016 and has 12 episodes as well. This third season took a longer break.



The manga series has been publishing since 2012 and has 16 volumes out right now. It is written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. Kadokawa Shoten publishes the manga in the Young Ace magazine. Yen Press has the English license.



