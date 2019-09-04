CHILDREN OF THE SEA: Releases Brand New Trailer For The Upcoming Film

New animated film Children of the Sea is set for release very soon, and with that a brand new, official trailer has been released. Hit the jump to give it a look!

Studio 4° has finally unveiled the captivating trailer to the animated film adaption of Daisuke Igarashi's manga Children of the Sea. The film tells the story of Ruka, a girl who saw a ghost in the aquarium her father works at, and how she befriends two boys named Sora and Umi who feel the same call to the sea. We follow their journey and how it ties to the disappearance of many fish in the ocean. While the trailer is not long it showcases a ton of beautiful visuals that can be seen below!







Composer to the film, Joe Hisaishi, statedt hat the complexity of the story created some challenges for the music but ultimately the score is meant to "Inspire the viewer's imagination with a faint whiff of the universe's memories and the effervecence of life." Excited for what is sure to be a major success of a film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Children of the Sea will open in Japan on June7th and will release in North America later this year!

