CLOCKWORK PLANET TV Anime From Studio Xebec To Debut This April
The creator of No Game No Life has a new anime adaptation on the way from Studio Xebec. The only problem is that it debuts during the incredibly stacked Spring 2017 anime season which already features My Hero Academia season 2, Attack on Titan season 2, Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend season 2, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria, Armed Girl's Machiavellism, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Rage of Bahamut season 2 just to name a few of the new shows debuting next month.
Studio Xebec's anime adaptation of Yuu Kamiya and Tsubaki Himana's Clockwork Planet light novel series will debut on April 6. Check out the first key visual after the jump.
Will Clockwork Planet be able to carve out a following or will it be another entry in the long list of noteworthy shows that get overlooked when a juggernaut (in the case of Spring 2017, several juggernaut) gets released?
Check out the first poster and series synopsis below and be sure to check back for the first footage from the show which will likely be released in the coming weeks.
A thousand years ago, the Earth was destroyed only for it to be rebuilt by the mysterious "Y" through what became known as the Mechanism. Since then the Earth has been renamed "Clockwork planet." Hhigh school student and a self-taught mechanic Miura Naoto suddenly has a mysterious tomb crash into his home which contains a mysterious android girl named RyuZU. This meeting will spark an adventure that just may reshape the world once again...
The series premieres April 7.
Tsuyoshi Nagasawa directs from a script penned by Kenji Sugihara. fripSide will perform the OP, "clockwork planet", while After the Rain performs the ED, "Anticlockwise."
